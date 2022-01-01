CITU to host CPSU coordination meeting in Vizag on January 2

Meet holds significance as protest is being organised against sale of steel plant

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will be hosting its All India Committee of Public Sector Unions (CPSU) Coordination Committee meet here on Sunday.

Over 200 CITU leaders representing various sectors such as steel, coal, power, engineering and oil will be attending the meeting.

The meeting holds significance here as the employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and trade union members have been agitating for the last 324 days against the 100% strategic sale of the plant.

“We will be focussing on the Union government’s policy of privatisation of CPSUs and the meeting is being held to chalk out a plan to scale up the agitation against privatisation move of the government,” said Ch. Narasinga Rao, CITU State secretary and one of the convenors of the coordination committee.

Senior leaders such as Tapan Sen, all India general secretary of CITU, K. Hemalatha, all India president of CITU, former MP Chandran Pillai and others will be attending.