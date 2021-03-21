CITU: stir by VSP staff will inspire unions of other PSUs

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 March 2021 01:03 IST

‘Centre should allot captive mines to the steel plant’

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) general secretary Tapan Kumar Sen said that the fight by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees and workers unions against the privatisation of the VSP will inspire unions of various public sector units (PSUs) and other establishments across the country, which the government had decided to privatise in the coming days.

He was addressing a large gathering during ‘Ukku Karmika Garjana’ organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, at Ukkunagaram here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sen questioned why the Centre was interested in privatisation of the VSP rather than coming up with steps to bring back the plant into profits.

He also said that VSP is the only integrated steel plant in India and demanded that the Centre allot captive mines rather than privatising the plant.

He pointed out that the Centre was privatising the VSP under the pretext that it was a loss making unit, but the policy makers should realise that the country's GDP has also been very low since the last two years. Will the government be privatised?, he questioned. Mr Tapan Sen also alleged that the Centre is intentionally privatising PSUs in the country.

INTUC president G. Sanjeev Reddy condemned the Centre's move to privatise the steel plant which is a sentiment to the people of the State.

He said that people, workers, members of various workers unions should stop voting for the BJP in the next polls.

AITUC All India General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur appealed to all the employees of various PSUs to join the agitation against privatisation of PSUs in the country including VSP.

She said that the fight of the employees of VSP would receive support from people from various walks of life in the State.

D.K. Pandey of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said that they would not support the privatisation policy of the BJP.

He also added that the BMS would continue supporting the agitations against privatisation of VSP.

CITU State Secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao and members of trade unions J. Ayodhya Ram, Mantri Rajasekhar, D. Adinarayana and others spoke.