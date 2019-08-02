CITU stages protest against labour reforms

CITU organised protests in various places, including Pydibhimavaram, Ranasthalam, Etcherla, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta and other places to oppose the Wage Code Bill and amendments to labour laws. CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao, senior leaders T. Tirupati Rao, P. Tejeswara Rao, Ch.Ammananidu, Ganesh and others led rallies at various places. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govinda Rao said that Narendra Modi government’s decision to weaken labour laws would be detrimental to the interests of the workforce in the country. He said that many managements would further suppress the voice of workers and deny legitimate wages.