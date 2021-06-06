CITU stages protest against hike in prices of essential commodities

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 June 2021 18:53 IST

‘Give ₹10,000 a month to the families which do not come under the purview of Income Tax’

The steep hike in the prices of essential commodities by the Union government at a time when many people are losing their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic has come in for severe criticism from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

At a protest organised at Kommadi, on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar said that agitations were being organised all over the country against the ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-labour’ policies of the Centre, which instead of going to the rescue of the workers was taxing them further. The Union government was bent on privatisation of public sector undertakings and cripple the economy of the nation further, he alleged.

He demanded that the families, which do not come under the purview of the Income Tax, be given ₹10,000 a month and 17 varieties of essential commodities. The prices of petrol and diesel should be reduced and subsidy should be extended, he said. The COVID-19 vaccination should be done free of cost to all people, Mr. Kumar said.

Madhurawada Zone CITU president D. Appalaraju, secretary P. Rajkumar, leaders A. Kiran, M. Ramesh and S. Pydithalli were among those who participated.