CITU seeks withdrawal of circular on premature retirement

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 September 2020 23:22 IST

‘Centre is trying to stifle voices of trade unions’

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded withdrawal of the circular, issued by the Central government, which is intended to terminate the services of employees, who complete 30 years of service or 55 years of age, based on their performance.

Their performance would be reviewed once in three months and a decision taken whether to continue or do away with the services of such employees. The circular was sent to the Divisional Heads of all Central government offices.

Advertising

Advertising

The circular was issued on the basis of Fundamental Rule 56(J) (I), Rule 48(1) (B) of CCS (Pension) Rules, of 1972, which provides for retirement of of an employee on completion of 30 years of service or 50/55 of age, based on their performance, CITU general secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, president R.K.S.V. Kumar and treasurer Jyothiswara Rao told the media here on Tuesday.

The CITU leaders alleged that the objective of the Union government was to prevent trade unions and trade union leaders from raising their voice against the ‘anti-worker’ policies of the government and the managements. The BJP government has already withdrawn several rights of the workers by amending labour laws, they said. Lakhs of posts were already vacant in the Central government offices and PSUs and they were not being filled, they said.

Citing examples, they said that the staff strength in the railways was reduced from 18 to 13 lakh, in BHEL from 60,000 to 40,000 and in coal mines from 7 to 5 lakh. The new rule provides for further reduction of staff and thereby weaken the public sector. They dubbed the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ as ‘Atma Samarpan Bharat’ as the railways were being put up for sale. An IPO would be issued to privatise the profit-making LIC, they alleged.

They alleged that the BJP government has written off NPAs of corporate banks to the tune of ₹5,48,734 crore in the last six years, thereby weakening the banks. BSNL was not allocated the 4G spectrum to give undue advantage to Reliance. BPCL was being weakened to benefit private petro companies, HPCL was merged with ONGC to weaken the former and the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was planned to be handed over to POSCO, they alleged.

The CITU leaders also alleged that Mr. Narendra Modi was cheating employees, who had voted him to power in the last elections. Those opposing his policies were being labelled as ‘anti-national’ and false cases were booked against them. They called upon the working class to oppose the ‘anti-labour policies’ of the Centre.