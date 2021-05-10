CITU seeks jobs for kin of COVID victims

Isolation centre established in Srikakulam

CPI(M) senior leader and CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao on Monday asked the government to issue guidelines to ensure jobs for family members of employees and workers who died of COVID-19.

He alleged that there were no social security measures for workers who were under contract and outsourcing wing. Addressing a press meet at a COVID isolation centre established by them in Srikakulam, Mr. Govinda Rao said labourers and daily wagers were the biggest victims of the lack of oxygen facilities and beds at government hospitals.

“The government has failed to stop the sale of lifesaving drugs on the black market. It has turned into a bane for poor patients as they are unable to afford them. That is why we have started an isolation centre where they will get medicines under the supervision of service-oriented doctors,” said Mr. Govinda Rao.

CITU leaders Ch. Ammannaidu urged Collector J. Nivas to establish exclusive isolation centres for employees and labourers working in various industries.