CITU seeks immediate deposit of ₹4.5 crore into accounts of contract workers

The Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation Contract Workers Union, affiliated to the CITU, has demanded the immediate deposit of the ₹4.5 crore with the Slum Level Federation (SLF) Account into the accounts of the contract workers.

According to the Union leaders, who held a protest on Monday at the Gandhi Statue near GVMC office, earlier 2% I-T was recovered from the municipal workers whose annual income was ₹1.80 lakh per year even as there was a rule that stipulates recovery of I-T from only those whose salary is ₹2.50 lakh per annum. This is against the Payment of Wages Act - 1936 and with the protests by the CITU, the claims made during 2018-19 and 2019-20 were refunded into the SLF Account with the assistance of chartered accountants. After payment of fees to the CAs, the ₹4.5 crore was still unpaid to the workers.

CITU honorary president P. Venkat Reddy, president T. Nukaraju and others said though they made repeted requests to the corporation officials, the issue has not been resolved. The CITU leaders sought to know whether ₹4.5 crore is still with the SLF Account or transferred to any other account or misused. They demanded that the officials transfer the amount to the accounts of workers.

