GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CITU seeks immediate deposit of ₹4.5 crore into accounts of contract workers

The union protests against illegal recovery of Income Tax

Published - September 30, 2024 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation Contract Workers Union, affiliated to the CITU, has demanded the immediate deposit of the ₹4.5 crore with the Slum Level Federation (SLF) Account into the accounts of the contract workers.

According to the Union leaders, who held a protest on Monday at the Gandhi Statue near GVMC office, earlier 2% I-T was recovered from the municipal workers whose annual income was ₹1.80 lakh per year even as there was a rule that stipulates recovery of I-T from only those whose salary is ₹2.50 lakh per annum. This is against the Payment of Wages Act - 1936 and with the protests by the CITU, the claims made during 2018-19 and 2019-20 were refunded into the SLF Account with the assistance of chartered accountants. After payment of fees to the CAs, the ₹4.5 crore was still unpaid to the workers.

CITU honorary president P. Venkat Reddy, president T. Nukaraju and others said though they made repeted requests to the corporation officials, the issue has not been resolved. The CITU leaders sought to know whether ₹4.5 crore is still with the SLF Account or transferred to any other account or misused. They demanded that the officials transfer the amount to the accounts of workers.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.