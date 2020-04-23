CITU seeks GO for payment of full salary

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao on Thursday urged the State governemnt to issue a Government Order (G.O.) for the full payment of salaries to workers and wages for labourers during the lockdown.

Along with CITU Srikakulam district president P. Tejeswara Rao, Mr. Govinda Rao submitted a memorandum to Speaker Tammineni Sitaram in Srikakulam, urging him to convey the feelings of the workforce to the State Government.

He said that many companies were planning to cut salaries and other facilities, citing financial difficulties. Mr. Govinda Rao said that the corporate companies never share their profits but try to punish labourers with wage cuts whenever they were facing problems.