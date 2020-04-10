CITU seeks financial package for unorganised workers

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao urged the State government to announce a special financial package to ensure at least ₹10,000 to each worker’s family in the State as many managements had failed to pay wages due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. He said that lives of 50,000 workers of unorganised sector were miserable with the non-payment of salaries and wages for work done in March.

Along with CITU district president P. Tejeswara Rao, he distributed essential commodities and masks to workers and their family members in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district. Mr. Govinda Rao urged the managements of various factories not to remove anyone from services. He has also sought the Labour Department’s involvement to protect the interests of the workers in the district.