CITU plans signature campaign

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao on Friday urged all public representatives to come forward to pass resolutions in their respective municipalities, panchayats, mandal praja parishads and zilla parishads to oppose privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing the media here, Mr. Rao said that VSP was the pride of Andhra Pradesh and it should be protected for the future generations.

“We are planning a one-crore signature campaign in the State for the protection of the steel plant. Every person should participate in it,” he said.

CITU district general secretary T.V. Ramana said many people from the north Andhra region were dependent on the VSP directly and indirectly.

Earlier, the CITU leaders met senior TDP leader former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, and ZP chairperson M. Srinivasa Rao seeking their cooperation on the issue.