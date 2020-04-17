CITU leaders object to 12-hour duty shift

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao and State vice-president D. Govinda Rao on Friday objected to the 12-hour duty rule at pharmaceutical companies and other industrial units, stating that workers’ health would deteriorate within no time due to the workload.

Speaking to the media at Pydibhimavaram industrial zone, the CITU leaders said that they feared the 12-hour duty rule would continue to be in force even after the lockdown, claiming that the Centre was all set to issue new ordinances soon.

“Everybody knows that working at pharmaceutical companies is hazardous. The workers, who work tirelessly to manufacture life-saving medicines, themselves become victims of ill-health. Their lifespan will be reduced significantly if the eight-hour duty rule is not restored again,” said Mr. Narasinga Rao.

Mr.Govinda Rao alleged that the government had failed to take action against managements that failed to pay wages and protect the interests of the workers during the lockdown. He demanded that a special financial package was the need of the hour to instill confidence among the workers of the unorganised sector.