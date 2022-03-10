CITU launches padayatra to garner support for strike

CITU leader Ch. Narasinga Rao addressing the party activists in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

March 10, 2022 21:45 IST

CITU Andhra Pradesh unit president Ch. Narasinga Rao on Thursday urged people from all sections of the society to extend support to proposed nation-wide strike on March 28 and 29 to oppose the Centre’s policies and privatisation of public sector banks and industries. He launched CITU Vizianagaram district general secretary T.V. Ramana’s padayatra which would continue till March 28.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the Centre was doing injustice to workforce with rapid privatisation. “The Union government’s debt burden has gone up to ₹120 lakh crore from 50 lakh crore in the last eight years. All the public wealth created by previous governments has become the property of private companies such as Reliance and Adani Group. The padayatra will highlight the anti-people policies of the government,” said Mr. Narasinga Rao.

Mr. Ramana said that the yatra would highlight the injustice meted out to scheme workers, outsourcing employees and others. CITU senior leaders T.Suryanarayana, Reddi Sankara Rao, A. Jagan, B.Ramana were present on the occasion.