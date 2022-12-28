ADVERTISEMENT

CITU launches bus yatra opposing Modi government policies

December 28, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srinivasa Rao K 9774

CITU leaders flagging off the bus yatra, in Srikakulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao and State vice-president D. Govinda Rao, on December 28 (Wednesday), alleged that the Narendra Modi government policies had become a nightmare for the working class in the State as every policy is aimed to benefit only the corporate sector.

Mr. Narasinga Rao kicked off a state-wide bus yatra at Mandasa in Srikakulam district on Wednesday morning.

The yatra will conclude at Bhimavaram of West Godavari district, where the CITU will hold its 16th state-level conclave from January 2 to 4.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the privatisation of airports, seaports, railways, the oil sector, banks and the insurance sector would lead to many problems for the working class. He said that it would lead to the corporate sector making huge profits while public welfare would be neglected entirely.

Mr. Govinda Rao said that the recalling of over 40 Labour Acts had deprived the workers of their legitimate rights. CITU district president K. Ammannaidu and secretary P. Tejeswara Rao were present.

