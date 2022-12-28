HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: CITU launches bus yatra opposing Modi government policies

December 28, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srinivasa Rao K 9774
CITU leaders flagging off the bus yatra, in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

CITU leaders flagging off the bus yatra, in Srikakulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao and State vice-president D. Govinda Rao, on December 28 (Wednesday), alleged that the Narendra Modi government policies had become a nightmare for the working class in the State as every policy is aimed to benefit only the corporate sector.

Mr. Narasinga Rao kicked off a state-wide bus yatra at Mandasa in Srikakulam district on Wednesday morning.

The yatra will conclude at Bhimavaram of West Godavari district, where the CITU will hold its 16th state-level conclave from January 2 to 4.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the privatisation of airports, seaports, railways, the oil sector, banks and the insurance sector would lead to many problems for the working class. He said that it would lead to the corporate sector making huge profits while public welfare would be neglected entirely.

Mr. Govinda Rao said that the recalling of over 40 Labour Acts had deprived the workers of their legitimate rights. CITU district president K. Ammannaidu and secretary P. Tejeswara Rao were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / unions

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.