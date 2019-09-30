CITU demands supply of more sand

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest outside the Collectorate here on Monday demanding increase in the supply of sand by the government.

The protesters claimed that the sand reaches and depots set up by the government were not enough to meet the demand, which was forcing people to illegally acquire sand for their constructions.

There was also a demand for simplifying the process of acquiring sand. “Currently, the process to get sand is very complicated, and not many people are able to do it,” a protester said. “Even the price the government has set is too high, and it must be brought down,” he added.