CITU demands release of arrested JAC leaders

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded immediate release of the A.P. Electrical Employees JAC leaders, who were arrested in Vijayawada for staging a protest against power sector reforms, on Thursday.
CITU City Committee president R.K.S.V. Kumar said that the JAC leaders have been organising protests demanding regularisation of the services of contract, outsourcing and piece rate workers. They were also demanding withdrawal of power sector reforms, proposed by the Centre.
Condemning the arrest of the JAC leaders, he said that the reforms proposed by the Centre were detrimental to the interests of employees and the regular consumers. He alleged that the Centre was planning to take control of the power sector, which is presently under the control of the States. If the proposed reforms were implemented, there would be uniform power tariff all over the country and the States will not be able to cross-subsidise the power being supplied to marginalised sections like Dalits, tribals and farmers.
