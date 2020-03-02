CITU demands purchase of onions inside market yard

Kurnool

02 March 2020 23:16 IST

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) rallied inside the market yard on Monday, demanding that onions be purchased inside the yard. According to the protesters, traders have stopped purchasing onions in the market about 15 days ago.

Speaking with The Hindu, the president of market yard union, T. Ramudu explained that the government has recently changed policies. “Instead of having an auction, the government has started tendering. This has angered the traders, who are refusing to buy onions in the market,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramudu added that farmers are suffering due to the stalemate between government and traders. “The farmers are being forced to sell their produce outside the market yard. The farmers are losing their profits and even the government is not able to collect cess on the sales,” he added.

“Not just farmers, even the labourers who work in the market yard do not have any work,” he said. The CITU demanded that the government take necessary steps to make sure that the onions are purchased in the market yard.

Apart from that, the CITU demanded that a public toilet be opened for women in the yard. “It is causing inconvenience to women labourers as there is no toilet in the yard,” Mr. Ramudu said. The union also demanded that the yard’s gate towards the bus-stand be opened.

The protesters called on market yard secretary Jaya Lakshmi to submit a memorandum. Ms. Jaya Lakshmi promised to look into the matter and solve it at the earliest.