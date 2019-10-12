CITU, BJP stage protests for road

Activists of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the BJP separately staged protests at Krishna Nagar here on Friday demanding that the potholes on the railway under-bridge be immediately filled.
The CITU also demanded that a CC road be laid. The protesters claimed that though the government had constructed an under-bridge a road was not laid there, putting users to trouble. “The auto drivers who are forced to use this road, are developing back problems because of the potholes,” claimed a protester. “People have been facing this issue for a year now,” he added.
