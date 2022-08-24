Citizens’ forum seeks withdrawal of power tariff hike

Forum members submit memorandum to APSPDCL official

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
August 24, 2022 15:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh United Citizens’ Forum has demanded immediate withdrawal of steep hike in the power tariff in the State and rescinding of the decision to impose TrueUp charges.

The State government adopted the ostrich policy during the peak of the pandemic and did not intervene in the functioning of the A P. Electricity Regulatory Commission(APERC).

“We oppose the tariff hike and the government’s decision to impose the TrueUp charges to make up for the losses suffered by the distribution companies. There should be a consumer-friendly policy,” the forum’s general secretary A.G. Rajmohan said while submitting a memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(APSPDCL) Superintending Engineer Nagaraju on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the memorandum addressed to the Chairman APERC, the forum said it was nothing but the privatisation of the power sector and succumbing to the dictates of private players. 

The proposed power reforms are responsible for all the shortcomings in the functioning of the SPDCL, and ultimately the consumers are being penalised, the forum member added. The forum will take up a variety of programmes from the first week of September to sensitise the public.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They also submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner seeking withdrawal of user charges for garbage collection and halting collection of hike property tax.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app