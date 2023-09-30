HamberMenu
Citizens for Democracy to educate people on need for free and fair elections in Andhra Pradesh

September 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Citizens for Democracy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Members of Citizens for Democracy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India V.S. Sampath will speak on the topic ‘Free and Fair Elections-Sine qua non (an essential condition) for Democracy’ during the first executive committee meeting of the newly constituted Citizens for Democracy in Vijayawada on Sunday (October 1).

Announcing this at a press conference on Saturday (September 30), former Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge G. Bhavani Prasad, who is president of the organisation, clarified that the formation of Citizens for Democracy was not in response to the prevailing political circumstances in the State. “We have been exploring this idea for past one year... to create an independent voice... an apolitical and neutral platform to enable people in need of help to seek assistance,” he said.

Saying that none of the core members of the organisation had any political ambition, he said the organisation would become the voice of the voiceless in society. “We may not have answers to all the problems of society. But, we all are positive about making a difference with our experience and expertise in different fields,” he said.

Secretary of the organisation and former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said the organisation was a result of the much-felt need for such an organisation to promote democracy.

Speaking on the importance of exercising one’s franchise, he said the right to vote gives people the power to decide who they thinks should rule them. Speaking about voting norms, he cited his own example and shared his experience of approaching the High Court to get his voting right.

Former Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh L.V. Subrahmanyam expressed concern over the disconnect between voters and the election process. Stating that despite efforts, there was no increase in the voting percentage in the State, he recalled how, during a municipal election in Hyderabad in the past, the voting percentage did not even reach 40% as the dates coincided with India-Pakistan cricket match.

Urging the people to set their priorities right, he said the organisation would enrol members from every district across the State to create a robust mechanism to promote democratic values.

Other founder-members of Citizens for Democracy are former IAS officer T. Gopala Rao, former lecturer V. Lakshmana Reddy, practising Chartered Accountant E. Phalguna Kumar, former IPS officer M.V. Krishna Rao, former Registrar of Acharya Nagarjuna University N. Rangaiah, former Professor from English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, Syed Abdul Sayeed, former Director General of I-T department P. Raghu, former Professor K. Nirupa Rani, management consultant M.C. Das, senior journalist D. Soma Sundar, former CE, Railways, M.Y. Kondalu and former Mayor of Vijayawada Jandhyala Shankar.

