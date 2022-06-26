Citizens asked to take up cycling

VMC is going to set up cycle tracks on major roads, say officials

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar called upon the citizens to come forward and help corporation establish sustainable cycling tracks on major roads. He also asked the citizens to switch to cycling in Vijayawada to protect environment and also to improve their fitness.

Speaking at the inauguration of cycle rally conducted by the VMC under the 'National Clean Air Programme' on M.G. Road on Saturday, Mr. Swapnil said VMC is going to lay cycling tracks in collaboration with the city police. He asked cyclists and members of various cycling clubs to come up with suggestions which will be considered and implemented while designing the tracks.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said citizens should switch to bicycling for the sake of fitness in gymnasiusm. He said bicycling helps the riders stay fit in a healthy way.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi called upon the public to make use of the cycling tracks being set up by the VMC.

MLA Malladi Vishnu flagged off the cycle rally from Rythu Bazaar to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. All the officials took part in the cycle rally.