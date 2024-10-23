Citizen service delivery through WhatsApp from November-end in Andhra Pradesh  

TheInformation Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department of Andhra Pradesh and Meta have entered into an agreement for jointly delivering citizen servicesthrough the WhatsApp Business Solution, and enabling the deployment of e-governance systems.

According to an official release, the partnership will focus on facilitating efficient, citizen-centric public services through WhatsApp, thereby allowing seamless communication between the government and citizens.

It is in pursuance of the government’s commitment to introduce 100 services by November 31, 2024, through WhatsApp in Phase-I for enhancing the government service delivery and improving the speed of doing business.

The second phase will comprise reengineering of the processes and procedures of service delivery.

To start with, the government considers 13 departments for rendering various services through the WhatsApp Business Solution. They are, Endowments, Revenue, Civil Supplies, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Registrations, Energy, Industries, Transportation, School Education, Higher Education, Skill Development & Training, Ward & Village Secretariats, and IT, Electronics and Communications, and Real Time Governance.