Citizen outreach programme: Civic chief goes door to door

As part of the citizen outreach programme initiated by the State government to create awareness among the public about all the schemes being provided, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar on Saturday went through several streets in the 31st and 50th municipal wards and interacted with the residents.

Along with the officials of the Ward Secretaries and volunteers, Mr. Swapnil made door-to-door visits and spoke to the public. He explained to them various schemes, including the housing for all schemes, and asked the beneficiaries who were allocated land to come forward and begin construction of houses.

As part of the outreach programme, volunteers and ward secretaries jointly visit households last Friday and Saturday of every month and inquire if the residents were availing themselves of all the government schemes they were eligible for.

As many as 543 schemes and programmes, including pensions, housing for all, mother and child welfare and others, would be explained to the public during the programme.