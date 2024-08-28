GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Citing ‘breach of secrecy’, Andhra Pradesh Cabinet cancels reverse tendering process introduced during YSRCP term

The Cabinet also decides to conduct elections to WUAs in one week, approves ₹1,226.68 crore for completion of Polavaram LMC works, and restructure Excise Department

Published - August 28, 2024 08:08 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chairing the Cabinet meeting, at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chairing the Cabinet meeting, at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on August 28 (Wednesday), cancelled the revere tendering process introduced by the previous YSRCP government citing “breach of secrecy.”

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, which went paperless with the introduction of the e-Cabinet application developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Kolusu Parthasarathy, Minister for Housing and I&PR, said it was decided to reintroduce the old tendering policy for all the departments, and that the government would follow the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines in this regard.

Supernumerary posts

Mr. Parthasarathy said the Cabinet approved the proposal to absorb 269 candidates by creating supernumerary posts in the Village and Ward Secretariats.

The decision was based on a court order, as some candidates with B.Com degree sought legal recourse citing discrimination.

The Cabinet instructed the Water Resources Department to conduct elections within one week to the Water Users’ Associations (WUAs) across the State.

To cater to the drinking and industrial water requirements of Visakhapatnam, the Cabinet approved ₹1,226.68 crore for completion of the Polavaram Left Main Canal works. Observing that maintenance of irrigation projects had been neglected by the previous government, the Cabinet resolved to undertake repair works at all the projects.

In this context, the Cabinet thanked the Chief Minister for his “timely intervention” in the reinstallation of the gate at the Tungabhadra project recently.

The Minister further said that the Cabinet decided to restructure the Excise Department.

The YSRCP government had divided the department by creating the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), which had not achieved its objectives, the Minister said.

Forensic audit of assignment lands

On the controversial assignment lands, the Minister said about 36 lakh acres had been converted into “freehold lands” during the YSRCP term. After verification of details pertaining to 29 lakh acres, violations were detected in an extent of 16.66 lakh acres, the Minister said. Registrations were made for about 25,230 acres in districts such as Chittoor, Tirupati, Anantapur, Nellore and Prakasam, he added.

The government would conduct a forensic audit into the assigned land issues, Mr. Parthasarathy said, adding that the Cabinet instructed the Revenue Department to submit a detailed report on these violations by the end of September.

The Minister said the government would allow excavation of sand at private patta lands, and the guidelines for the same would be finalised soon. “It will help meet the demand for sand and create wealth for the land owners,” he observed.

The Cabinet also discussed about ‘Viksit Andhra-2047’. It asked the officials to elicit the opinion of the people on the issue before finalising the vision document.

