Cities in Andhra Pradesh named top performers in Citizen Perception Survey for Ease of Living Index-2022

December 14, 2022 06:51 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Seven urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh have been adjudged top performers across the country in various categories in the ongoing Citizen Perception Survey-2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the online survey on November 9 and it will end on December 23. Based on the survey results, cities will be ranked in the Ease of Living Index-2022.

Visakhapatnam has secured a place in the list of top 10 cities across the country as per the ‘City Leaderboard’ based on the survey results as of December 8. With a total of 58 points out of 100, the city stands in the ninth place.

Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are among the top 10 best performers in the country as about 79,000 and 40,000 citizens from these cities (million plus category) took part in the survey respectively. However, they are nowhere close to smaller cities such as Kadapa and Guntur, which are way ahead in reaching out to more citizens.

In Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, only 4.5% and 3.8% citizens of the total population took part in the survey respectively. Around 9.6% (33,232) of the citizens took part in the survey In Kadapa, which stood second in the country in the 50,000 to 5 lakh cities category.

In Kurnool, 5.6% (24,472) citizens took part in the survey, while 10% (17,080) citizens took part in the survey in Machilipatnam. In Chittoor, 14,558 citizens participated.

Guntur stood second in the half a million to 1 million population cities category, with the participation of 55,277 citizens in the survey.

Most of the urban local bodies have roped in ward secretaries and ward volunteers to reach out to the public. Civic officials are conducting campaigns to increase participation for better ranking in the EOI-2022.

Parameters

In the survey, participants are asked to rate public services such as transportation, electricity, water supply, healthcare, education, air quality, sanitation, recreational facilities and others. One has to enter the city’s referral code provided by the local ULB to take part in the survey on eol2022.org. The referral code for Vijayawada is 802969. The referral codes of all the 264 participating cities are available on the portal.