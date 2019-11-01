CITES clause is key to unlocking revenue from sale of contraband

It’s a treasure waiting to be unlocked. The Forest Department is eyeing substantial revenue from the sale of nearly 5,500 Metric Tonnes (MT) of contraband red sanders wood in global markets. However, there’s a catch. A principal clause of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) Treaty - of which India is a signatory - mandates that 30 per cent of the revenue generated from the sale of red sanders wood should be spent on protection and management of forests.

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has already generated ₹ 1,700 crore from the sale of 8,498 MT of red sanders over a period of 10 years. Under the clause, the State government is mandated to spend ₹ 600 crore, or 30 per cent of the ₹ 1,700 crore on forest protection and management, which it has reportedly not spent. While this is so, the department has a pile of 5,500 MT of red sanders stocked up at the Central Red Sanders Godown at Tirupati. Its estimated value? A whopping ₹ 1,800-2,000 crore.

Clause and effect

“Unless we spend 30 per cent of the revenue on forest protection and management, the stringent clauses of CITES, Government of India will not allow us to go for global sale of red sanders,” said a senior official.

Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) is among the endangered species of wood found in Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts in Andhra Pradesh. It is grown in 5.5 lakh hectares, mostly in protected wildlife sanctuaries.

Protecting biodiversity

With India being a signatory to CITES, it is mandatory to protect the highly endangered red sanders species. The country has also stringent provisions under National Biodiversity Act, 2002, which mandates that five per cent of the sale value of forest produce to foreign countries should be deposited with the National Bio Diversity Authority.

The huge demand for the precious wood in the international market has triggered a massive interest. The Forest Department has taken several measures to prevent illegal smuggling, like setting up of Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police.

No to sustainable harvesting

Sustainable harvesting of red sanders is an option but the Forest Department is against such a move. A Non-Detrimental Study (NDS) on sustainable harvesting of red sanders in 2016 by the Coimbatore-based Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, an institute of the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change has come out against sustainable harvesting, a second NDS is being undertaken by Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Kolkata.