CISF to take over security of Gannavaram international airport in Andhra Pradesh soon

October 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will soon take over the security of the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram in Krishna district.

At present, the security of the airport is being handled by various agencies. Recently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to step up the security and entrusted the CISF with the task, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

The Central government granted international status to Gannavaram airport in May 2017 after flights to Oman, Kuwait and some other Middle East countries were introduced in that year.

At present, about 400 police personnel drawn from different wings are providing security at Gannavaram airport. Additional forces are being deployed during the VIP visits, Mr. Joshua said.

“The Special Protection Force (SPF) is monitoring the security of the luggage checking area, while the APSP is looking after the outer area. Civil and armed reserve police are monitoring the traffic. Besides this, Bomb Detection (BD), Handheld Metal Detectors, Road Open Parties and Dog Squads are deployed during the VIP visits,” said the SP.

An officer of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank is monitoring the security at the international airport round the clock, he added.

The AAI has asked the CISF and Union Ministry of Home Affairs to take over the security of Gannavaram airport and the CISF authorities have responded positively.

A posse of 300 CISF personnel will guard the Gannavaram airport. The security of the airport will be handed over to the CISF once the accommodation and the necessary infrastructure are provided to them, the SP said on October 3 (Tuesday).

“The security at Gannavaram airport should be stepped up as four international flights are landing here per week, in addition to the domestic flights,” said Mr. Joshua.

