ADVERTISEMENT

CISF to take over security of Gannavaram international airport in Andhra Pradesh soon

October 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Airports Authority of India has decided to step up the security at the airport and entrusted CISF with the task, says Krishna SP P. Joshua

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

At present, around 400 police personnel drawn from different wings are providing security at the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will soon take over the security of the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram in Krishna district.

At present, the security of the airport is being handled by various agencies. Recently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to step up the security and entrusted the CISF with the task, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

The Central government granted international status to Gannavaram airport in May 2017 after flights to Oman, Kuwait and some other Middle East countries were introduced in that year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, about 400 police personnel drawn from different wings are providing security at Gannavaram airport. Additional forces are being deployed during the VIP visits, Mr. Joshua said.

“The Special Protection Force (SPF) is monitoring the security of the luggage checking area, while the APSP is looking after the outer area. Civil and armed reserve police are monitoring the traffic. Besides this, Bomb Detection (BD), Handheld Metal Detectors, Road Open Parties and Dog Squads are deployed during the VIP visits,” said the SP.

An officer of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank is monitoring the security at the international airport round the clock, he added.

The AAI has asked the CISF and Union Ministry of Home Affairs to take over the security of Gannavaram airport and the CISF authorities have responded positively.

A posse of 300 CISF personnel will guard the Gannavaram airport. The security of the airport will be handed over to the CISF once the accommodation and the necessary infrastructure are provided to them, the SP said on October 3 (Tuesday).

“The security at Gannavaram airport should be stepped up as four international flights are landing here per week, in addition to the domestic flights,” said Mr. Joshua.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US