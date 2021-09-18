CISF Sub-Inspector Srikanth sets his sights on Mt. Elbrus

The 32-year-old CISF Sub-Inspector had scaled Mount Kilimanjaro on September 5

Mountaineering is not an uphill task for this 32-year-old CISF Sub-Inspector Seerapu Srikanth.

Hailing from the tiny village of Battavanipeta of Etcherla mandal in Srikakulam district, Mr. Srikanth, who had scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, on September 5, is rearing to begin his next adventure – climbing Mount Elbrus in Russia – on September 25.

While the height of Mount Kilimanjaro is 5,895 metres, the height of Mount Elbrus is 5,642 meters.

“Both are considered very important topographically. They are the stepping stones for mountaineers planning to scale Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak in the Himalayan mountain range,” says Mr. Srikanth.

Posted in Delhi, Mr. Srikanth is now on a visit to his native district to meet his family and friends.

Ambitious plans

Mr. Srikanth has an ambitious target. He plans to scale all the highest peaks in one year. And those on his wish list are – Mount Everest (8,950 metres), North America’s Denali (6,194 m), Mount Aconcagua of South America (6,962 m), Vinson Massif of Antarctica (4,892 m), Kosciuszko, Australia, (2,228 m), and Puncak Jaya, which is also called Mount Carstensz, Indonesia, (4.884).

Good at both sports and athletics right from his childhood, Mr. Srikanth, after completion of B.Tech (ECE), had joined CISF in Delhi.

Last year, when the CISF had selected a team to climb Mount Everest, Mr. Srikanth could not make it to the final list.

“I was not disappointed. Instead, I concentrated more on my fitness,” said Mr. Srikanth, who had become the first CISF officer to scale Mount Kilimanjaro.

“Those keen on mountaineering should understand the limitations of the human body. They should follow the advice of experts and trainers. They have to push their physical limits during training and become strong. Physical and mental fitness are very important to reach the goal,” says Mr. Srikanth.

“My superiors in the CISF are providing me moral support to complete the summit. I am always thankful to them,” he says.

Mr. Srikanth’s father Simhachalam works in the Railway Protection Force at S. Kota in Vizianagaram district and his mother Umamaheswari is a homemaker.