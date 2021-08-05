CISF retrieves lost gold bangle of air passenger

The joy of an airline passenger knew no bounds when CISF personnel on duty at the Visakhapatnam International Airport recovered her lost gold bangle within half an hour.

The passenger, identified as B. Suseela, had arrived at the city airport from Hyderabad along with her husband B. Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday evening.

She removed her PPE kit before boarding a cab near the third lane of the airport, and discarded the kit in a dustbin. After travelling for around 10 minutes, she realised that her gold bangle, weighing 12 grams and valued at around ₹70,000, was missing.

The couple immediately returned to the airport and reported the matter to the CISF personnel at the airport. CISF Head Constable B. Appanna informed Shift Inspector N.V. Ramana after which Mr. Ramana and Sub-Inspector Abhishek Kumar and HC Govinda Rao rushed to the spot and started inquiring with cab drivers and searching the area.

The Shift Inspector directed Constable Dipankar Das to check CCTV footage of the area. Mr. Das then saw CCTV footage of a man picking up the bangle, and sent the footage to Mr. Ramana.

The CISF personnel identified the person as K. Subbaraju (60), who had come to the airport to see off a friend, and recovered the bangle from him. Later, CISF personnel handed over the gold bangle to Ms. Suseela. The couple conveyed their appreciation to the CISF officials for their swift action.

Sadiq Masih, Deputy Commandant of CISF, Visakhapatnam Airport, commended his team for the prompt response.