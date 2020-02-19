CISF constable ends life

VISAKHAPATNAM

A CISF constable reportedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon while on sentry duty at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as S. Satish (30), a native of Etcherla in Srikakulam district. He was living at the CISF Quarters on the steel plant premises.

R. Satyanarayana Reddy, Inspector of Steel Plant police station, said that the incident occurred at around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday, when Satish was on sentry duty at watchtower number 11 on the steel plant premises.

Mr. Reddy said that the reason behind Satish’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

It is learnt that the deceased is survived by his wife and a two-year-old son. The CISF constable was of the 2010 batch and had previously worked in Assam before being assigned to the RINL unit in Visakhapatnam in 2018.

An investigation is on into the case, police said.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts are urged to call 100 for free counselling.