CISF constable arrested for ‘smuggling’ liquor in train

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested a CISF constable for allegedly transporting 143 liquor bottles (750 ML) in a train illegally from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam city on Tuesday.

The arrested was identified as Ch. Gowri Shankar (32), working at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner, SEB, S.V.V.N. Babji Rao, said that the constable was transporting the liquor illegally from New Delhi in A.P Express to sell here to friends and others at higher rates. Mr. Babji Rao said that the accused had admitted committing the offence six to seven times.

The accused was sent in remand and cases were booked U/s 34(a) of A.P. Excise Act- 1968(Amendment Act 2020 in No.17).

Enforcement Inspector Ch.V.S. Prasad, Sub-Inspector P. Shanti Lakshmi and others were present.