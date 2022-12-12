Circle Inspector, constable in ACB net over ₹25,000 bribe

December 12, 2022 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday night trapped Bukkarayasamudram Circle Inspector D. Ramu and a constable K. Kareem in Anantapur district when they were allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a man in exchange for not filing a petition seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail.

Kurnool ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy, who is in charge of Anantapur, said that based on a complaint, they laid a trap for the duo on Saturday. The complainant, S. Mallikarjuna Reddy, his wife and brother were given anticipatory bail from the Andhra Pradesh High Court in a case, but on the condition that they approach the Station House Officer and submit a bond for bail.

Mr. Ramu then reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹75,000 from the trio to execute the High Court order. The complainants reportedly paid him ₹50,000. Not satisfied, he demanded another ₹25,000 from them, which prompted them to approach the ACB.

The ACB officials laid a trap and caught them red-handed while constable K. Kareem was accepting the amount on behalf of the Circle Inspector on Saturday night. The arrest formalities were carried out after a chemical test of the currency notes, said Mr. Narayana Swamy.