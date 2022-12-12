  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Circle Inspector, constable in ACB net over ₹25,000 bribe

December 12, 2022 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday night trapped Bukkarayasamudram Circle Inspector D. Ramu and a constable K. Kareem in Anantapur district when they were allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a man in exchange for not filing a petition seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail.

Kurnool ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy, who is in charge of Anantapur, said that based on a complaint, they laid a trap for the duo on Saturday. The complainant, S. Mallikarjuna Reddy, his wife and brother were given anticipatory bail from the Andhra Pradesh High Court in a case, but on the condition that they approach the Station House Officer and submit a bond for bail.

Mr. Ramu then reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹75,000 from the trio to execute the High Court order. The complainants reportedly paid him ₹50,000. Not satisfied, he demanded another ₹25,000 from them, which prompted them to approach the ACB.

The ACB officials laid a trap and caught them red-handed while constable K. Kareem was accepting the amount on behalf of the Circle Inspector on Saturday night. The arrest formalities were carried out after a chemical test of the currency notes, said Mr. Narayana Swamy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.