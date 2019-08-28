Cinemas booked for charging more than MRP for food items

The Legal Metrology officials raided movie theatres, which have been reportedly selling all food items at more than the MRP, in the town on Tuesday.

Under the supervision of Deputy Controller N.Janardhana Rao and Assistant Controller S.M. Radha Krishna, seven teams simultaneously inspected Ranjani, Sivaranjani, NCS, Newpoorna, Sri Krishna, Himagiri and Saptagiri theatres. They registered cases against the managements for selling food products at more than the maximum retail price.

According to them, the theatre managements were collecting at least ₹5 to ₹10 extra on food packets.

Inspectors Ch. Varaprasad and A. Balarama Krishna along with their teams inspected the shops and establishments in the RTC complex also. A few cases were registered against the shops which reportedly violated norms.

The officials said that awareness programmes were being conducted to protect the interests of consumers. “We are pasting stickers with our phone numbers at prominent places. The consumers who suspect cheating in shops can inform us immediately. We will not reveal their names,” they added.