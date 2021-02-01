CII welcomes focus on healthcare, infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) branch of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has applauded the proposal in the Union Budget to halve the time-frame for reopening of income-tax assessment cases from six to three years and the reduction in Customs duty on certain inputs and raw materials, including long products of alloy and non-alloy stainless steel and copper scrap, among others.

CII A.P. chairman D. Ramakrishna said the 2021-22 Union Budget had laid out a clear roadmap for accelerating growth in the coming days and that the impetus given to the infrastructure sector was a welcome move.

He told mediapersons that the major allocation to the healthcare sector would help in tackling the COVID pandemic and that the overall budget had a vision for the government’s flagship ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Programme’.

CII Vijayawada zone chairman V. Venkateswara Rao felt that the budget had charted the right course to stoking growth in the post-COVID scenario.

CII Andhra Pradesh primary sector panel convener G. Venkateswara Rao was of the view that aqua fisheries hubs would help in creating the required value addition in the farming sector.

Andhra Pradesh water taskforce convenor M. Lakshmi Prasad and co-convenor Y.V. Krishna Mohan, CII Vijayawada zone vice-chairman S. Narendra Kumar and past chairmen M. Venugopal and V.V.M. Krishna and past chairperson V. Nagalakshmi expressed their views on the budget.