CII welcomes focus on healthcare, infrastructure

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) branch of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has applauded the proposal in the Union Budget to halve the time-frame for reopening of income-tax assessment cases from six to three years and the reduction in Customs duty on certain inputs and raw materials, including long products of alloy and non-alloy stainless steel and copper scrap, among others.
CII A.P. chairman D. Ramakrishna said the 2021-22 Union Budget had laid out a clear roadmap for accelerating growth in the coming days and that the impetus given to the infrastructure sector was a welcome move.
He told mediapersons that the major allocation to the healthcare sector would help in tackling the COVID pandemic and that the overall budget had a vision for the government’s flagship ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Programme’.
CII Vijayawada zone chairman V. Venkateswara Rao felt that the budget had charted the right course to stoking growth in the post-COVID scenario.
CII Andhra Pradesh primary sector panel convener G. Venkateswara Rao was of the view that aqua fisheries hubs would help in creating the required value addition in the farming sector.
Andhra Pradesh water taskforce convenor M. Lakshmi Prasad and co-convenor Y.V. Krishna Mohan, CII Vijayawada zone vice-chairman S. Narendra Kumar and past chairmen M. Venugopal and V.V.M. Krishna and past chairperson V. Nagalakshmi expressed their views on the budget.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath