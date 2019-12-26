CII to offer digital technology courses

The Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT) will soon introduce digital technology courses for corporate executives in pursuit of its aim to create a ‘360-degree ecosystem’ to help companies navigate an evolving technological landscape.

CDT, set up by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with Tata Communications, completed its first anniversary recently. Col. Suhail Zaidi, head of CII CDT, told The Hindu that they were keen on changing the digital landscape in the country by making use of the wide talent pool available at their disposal through networking with the help of 9,000 members and 2.50 lakh associate members of CII.

Stating that digital illiteracy was a handicap for their growth, Col. Zaidi said they had formed the CDT to make use of rapid changes being witnessed in the business landscape in various countries due to advent of digital technologies. He said the new technologies were ushering in rapid changes in the systems and processes at workplaces.

“Several companies are being forced to reorient their processes and systems and bring about technological changes after finding themselves in various stages of the digital curve. The courses on digital technology would be imparted by conducting training programmes and workshops as well as making use of internet and videoconferencing mode,” Col. Zaidi said, adding that the digital technologies would soon change the ‘very DNA’ of an organisation.

Reiterating their commitment to a Digital Transformation Excellence Model (DXCEL), Col. Zaidi said they wanted to introduce smart working systems by re-skilling corporate executives.

“Digital technologies are not only about technologies — a change in mindset, culture and attitude is required to adapt to the fast-changing world,” he said.

Col. Zaidi said that the courses being introduced by them would be tailored to meet the requirements of entry-level, mid-level and CxO-level employees. He said CDT is also keen on partnering with educational institutes to produce industry-ready professionals.

“Digital transformation is aimed at a complete business transformation by creating new business models, enhancing both the topline and bottomline to fetch multiple benefits. CDT would be further improved to help the industry overcome various challenges posed by a digital wave sweeping the entire world. CII wants to create a platform to bridge the gap between technology providers and technology users,” Col. Zaidi said.