CII team’s cross-learning visit to Sri City concludes

September 15, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day visit of a 25-member delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to Sri City industrial zone for ‘cross-learning and practical exposure’ concluded on Friday.

The visit was meant to provide the participants an opportunity to understand the best practices followed by Sri City’s leading industrial establishments such as Thermax, Danieli, Colgate-Palmolive, Kellogg’s and Blue Star, which hosted interactive sessions with the delegates, giving them an overview of their technological strengths and manufacturing practices.

Sri City founding-managing director Ravindra Sannareddy introduced the uniqueness of the business city, which, he said, has emerged a global business gateway aligning with ‘Make in India’. CII vice-chairman Pushpit Garg and head (Tirupati zone) Chandan Patnaik led the delegation comprising senior and middle-level executives, representing cross-functional departments from companies in Andha Pradesh and Telangana.

CONNECT WITH US