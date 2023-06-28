ADVERTISEMENT

CII releases theme for Andhra Pradesh for 2023-24

June 28, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 04:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

CII Andhra Pradesh chairman M Lakshmi Prasad addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, has unveiled its theme for Andhra Pradesh for the year 2023-24.  The CII Andhra Pradesh will work on the theme “Towards a Competitive and Sustainable Andhra Pradesh@100: Growth, Competitiveness, Sustainability, Globalisation, Building Trust”

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, CII AP Chairman  M Lakshmi Prasad said the CII would work with a nine-point agenda comprising People and culture rejuvenation; Holistic sustainability and ESG; Tech adoption and digital transformation; Embracing energy transition; Innovation and startup ecosystem; Manufacturing excellence: Industry 4.0; Partnerships, collaboration and international linkages; MSME’s; Brand building and sectoral promotion. These focus points would drive the businesses to be competitive and sustainable, he said.

Speaking on the constitution of CII Andhra Pradesh panels and task forces for 2023-24, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said the said sectoral panels and taskforces were aligned with the mentioned nine-point agenda. The idea was to guide the CII members and advise the State government, he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CII past chairman D. Rama Krishna stressed on the importance of digitisation for companies. He highlighted how automation and digitisation contributed to increased productivity and enhanced quality, urging businesses to embrace these technologies.

CII AP Vice Chairman V. Murali Krishna explained the  CII’s role as the secretariat for B20 this year. He reiterated CII’s commitment to promoting ethical and profitable business practices among its members. With India boasting the highest rate of the youth population, he stressed the importance of providing them with the right skills, ensuring India’s ascent to the top of the world’s richest economies.

CII Vijayawada Vice Chairman DV Ravindranath was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US