CII releases theme for Andhra Pradesh for 2023-24

June 28, 2023

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, has unveiled its theme for Andhra Pradesh for the year 2023-24. The CII Andhra Pradesh will work on the theme “Towards a Competitive and Sustainable Andhra Pradesh@100: Growth, Competitiveness, Sustainability, Globalisation, Building Trust”

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, CII AP Chairman M Lakshmi Prasad said the CII would work with a nine-point agenda comprising People and culture rejuvenation; Holistic sustainability and ESG; Tech adoption and digital transformation; Embracing energy transition; Innovation and startup ecosystem; Manufacturing excellence: Industry 4.0; Partnerships, collaboration and international linkages; MSME’s; Brand building and sectoral promotion. These focus points would drive the businesses to be competitive and sustainable, he said.

Speaking on the constitution of CII Andhra Pradesh panels and task forces for 2023-24, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said the said sectoral panels and taskforces were aligned with the mentioned nine-point agenda. The idea was to guide the CII members and advise the State government, he added.

CII past chairman D. Rama Krishna stressed on the importance of digitisation for companies. He highlighted how automation and digitisation contributed to increased productivity and enhanced quality, urging businesses to embrace these technologies.

CII AP Vice Chairman V. Murali Krishna explained the CII’s role as the secretariat for B20 this year. He reiterated CII’s commitment to promoting ethical and profitable business practices among its members. With India boasting the highest rate of the youth population, he stressed the importance of providing them with the right skills, ensuring India’s ascent to the top of the world’s richest economies.

CII Vijayawada Vice Chairman DV Ravindranath was present.

