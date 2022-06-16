CII pursuing its plan to set up a Centre of Excellence in A.P.

Industry body keen on promoting entrepreneurship

Industry body keen on promoting entrepreneurship

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) A.P. Chairman Neeraj Sarda has said that the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Entrepreneurship in the State has been contemplated for long but it did not materialise due to the Coronavirus pandemic and other extraneous factors.

Nevertheless, it (CII) is keen on setting up a CoE to promote entrepreneurship or any other specific area of business operations in the capital of Andhra Pradesh as the situation improves post-COVID.

Besides, the CII is talking to the government about the emphasis that should be laid on port-led development for which there was tremendous potential which has been largely untapped, and steps required to sort out certain issues faced by industries, he said.

Addressing media persons along with CII-AP Vice-Chairman M. Lakshmi Prasad here on Thursday, Mr. Sarda said the CII-AP’s theme for the year was ‘India@75: Accelerating Andhra Pradesh growth momentum — esurgence through competitiveness, sustainability and technology’.

Focus was on various sectors, especially the industrial corridors that offered immense opportunities.

At the national level, the CII had unveiled a 10-point policy agenda to be achieved by the year 2030. It had planned to establish a CII Centre for Risk Surveillance that would monitor and forecast the impact of pandemics in the future, an incubation centre for start-ups in Hyderabad and State-level accelerators and a CoE on Design and Intellectual Property Rights.