CII meeting showcases ease of doing business with Canada

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 March 2020 19:14 IST

Canada sees a huge opportunity to associate with Vizag in education: Consul

A programme held jointly by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber to promote ‘Brand Canada’ evoked an encouraging response on Tuesday.

A Canadian delegation led by Cyril Borle, Consul and Trade Commissioner, Mumbai, participated. Officials from Canadian Consul Debjani Pal and Carolyn Glover respectively spoke on study in Canada and immigration refugees and citizenship. Representing Air Canada, S. Arvind spoke about Canada’s eagerness to partner with Indian cities. Various Canadian companies, including Air Canada and Canadian Wood, were present.

Mr. Borle said Canada was ranked right at the top spot in terms of setting up a business. “Canada has also been a long-time leader in clean technology and leadership. Canada also sees a huge opportunity to associate with the city in the field of education which is directly correlated with the growth of industries in the region,” he stated.

After the meeting, CII Zonal Chairman J. Srinivasa Raju said they would work together to explore collaborations of mutual benefit.

He said the objective of the session was to reaching out to the business and trade community in showcasing various fields of potential collaboration and investment, as well as how easy it was to do business with Canada.

Bilateral trade

Mr. Raju said the bilateral trade between India and Canada had been steadily increasing for the last 20 years and Canada was home to one of the largest South Asian Diaspora communities in the world.

Under Modi 2.0, India intends to double its economy to $5 trillion by 2025. The cities of India will become economic powerhouses to help propel India to achieve that $5 trillion goal and partnering with Canadian businesses would help to achieve it, he said.