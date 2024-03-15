CII-IWN Andhra Pradesh Chapter elects new office bearers

March 15, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Indian Women Network (IWN) AP Chapter, at its meeting on Friday, elected its new office-bearers for the year 2024-25 and Dr. Ramadevi Gourineni, managing director of Amara Hospital has assumed office as the chairwoman while Chandini Chandana, co-founder of AVERA, takes over as vice-chairman.

Coinciding with the annual meeting, the CII-IWN AP Chapter also organised a session on ‘Inclusive Leadership for Sustainable Future’.

Indla Hospitals director Dr. Vishal Indla spoke on gender differences and highlighted the biological variation in brain wiring between men and women. Stressing the importance of addressing women’s mental health, he underscored challenges in replacing women in managerial roles and advocated for improved workplace well-being and mental health metrics.

Manvi Hospitals’ managing director, Dr. Himabindu, advocated for gender parity and emphasized women’s vital role in all professions. Urging for societal change, she stressed the need for inclusivity and equality. Highlighting the importance of women in leadership and flexible work policies, she envisions a future where gender equality is the norm.

CII-IWN southern region chairperson Lakshmi Mukkavilli, CII Vijayawada zone vice-chairperson Dr V. Nagalakshmi and others spoke.

