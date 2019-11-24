CII hails proposal of Concept Cities

Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Vijay Naidu Galla on Saturday welcomed the State government’s decision to set up ‘Concept Cities’ in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur.

In a statement, Mr. Galla said that these cities were considered engines of economic growth and the proposed concept cities would address infrastructure bottlenecks and help the industry have the required ecosystem.

He appreciated Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approach to the new concept and said that it would pave the way for promoting industries in the State.

Mr. Galla said that the new facilities would bring in modern infrastructure for which manpower could be drawn from the skill development centres, which in turn, would attract investors into the State. He suggested that stakeholders, especially the industry, be involved for successful execution of the proposed project.