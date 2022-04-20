CII-CDT ties up with Microsoft to provide ‘Cyber Raksha Kavach’ to MSMEs

It is a detailed online training programme based on specific requirements, says top official

Digital transformation is taking place at a rapid pace and one has to either adapt to the changes or be left behind in the race with the competitors, who reap the benefits of technology and see an exponential growth in their businesses.

Customers have also become more demanding and are seeking quick and efficient solutions. Many customers have also become tech-savvy, more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in most people, including the roadside kiosks and traders, accepting digital payments.

However, the Indian industry, especially the MSME sector, is slow in adopting digital technologies, which provides a host of benefits.

‘Further, knowing the possible cyber security threats is also important to safeguard vital data from thefts, while using technology,” Col. Suhail Zaidi (Retd.), Head of CII-CDT, told The Hindu on the sidelines of a seminar organised jointly by the CII Andhra Pradesh and the CII – CDT, here on Tuesday.

“DXcel (Digital Transformation Excellence model), a framework developed by The Confederation of Indian Industry – Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation (CII-CDT), with the help of the industry, makes members understand as to where they stand in their digital journey,” he said.

The CII-CDT, established in 2018, has launched a ‘Cyber Raksha Kavach’ (cyber security) training programme to fill this gap.

“We have recently tied up with Microsoft to train MSMEs. It is a detailed training programme, based on their specific requirements and on cyber security, which is becoming increasingly important in view of the growing cyber threats,” he says.

“It’s an online training programme on various aspects of cyber security such as hacking, and our plan is to train all the officers and employees of the MSMEs and not just those looking after the IT cell in their industry. Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill is in the offing, and the companies have to be prepared for it,” Col. Suhail Zaidi says.

DX Awards

The CII-CDT has also been giving DX Awards (Digital Excellence Awards) to companies that adopt good digital practices such as automation of logistic supply chain and bar coding.

“As many as 400 companies from all over the country have applied for the awards so far this year, and more nominations are expected,” he adds.