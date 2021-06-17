CII AP gesture for COVID warriors

CII Andhra Pradesh, as part of COVID-related initiatives, contributed high-end face shields to government hospitals including Railway Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital on Thursday.

Former chairman of CII-AP Siva Kumar Gunturu helped in securing the face shields from Maskson.org, USA through Sanjay Vakil and Latha Mangipudi, State Representative from Nashua, New Hampshire, USA.

Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, Dr. M.K. Ramakrishna, Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital; Dr. V. Murali Krishna, Convener, CII AP Healthcare and Wellness Panel, K.V.V. Raju, past chairman, CII Vizag Zone were present during the distribution.