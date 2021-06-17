Andhra Pradesh

CII AP gesture for COVID warriors

CII Andhra Pradesh, as part of COVID-related initiatives, contributed high-end face shields to government hospitals including Railway Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital on Thursday.

Former chairman of CII-AP Siva Kumar Gunturu helped in securing the face shields from Maskson.org, USA through Sanjay Vakil and Latha Mangipudi, State Representative from Nashua, New Hampshire, USA.

Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, Dr. M.K. Ramakrishna, Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital; Dr. V. Murali Krishna, Convener, CII AP Healthcare and Wellness Panel, K.V.V. Raju, past chairman, CII Vizag Zone were present during the distribution.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2021 11:24:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cii-ap-gesture-for-covid-warriors/article34844144.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY