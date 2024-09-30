CII-Andhra Pradesh appreciates Minister Nara Lokesh for setting joint consultative forum 

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) appreciated the initiative taken by Minister for IT & Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh for the constitution of a joint consultative forum for giving up a fillip to industrial development.

V. Murali Krishna, chairman of CII-A.P., stated in a press release that the establishment of the forum underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a collaborative dialogue and partnership among various stakeholders.

The forum is aimed at enhancing communication and cooperation, addressing key issues, sharing insights and developing strategies that would make Andhra Pradesh a progressive industrial State.

It would facilitate collaboration between the State government and industry leaders to drive economic growth and development. G. Murali Krishna, vice-chairman of CII-A.P., said it was looking forward to actively participating in the consultative forum and contributing to its success.

