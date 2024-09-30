GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CII-Andhra Pradesh appreciates Minister Nara Lokesh for setting joint consultative forum 

The chairman of CII-Andhra Pradesh stated in a press release that the establishment of the forum underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a collaborative dialogue and partnership among various stakeholders

Published - September 30, 2024 04:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
IT Minister N. Lokesh. File photo

IT Minister N. Lokesh. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) appreciated the initiative taken by Minister for IT & Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh for the constitution of a joint consultative forum for giving up a fillip to industrial development. 

V. Murali Krishna, chairman of CII-A.P., stated in a press release that the establishment of the forum underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a collaborative dialogue and partnership among various stakeholders. 

The forum is aimed at enhancing communication and cooperation, addressing key issues, sharing insights and developing strategies that would make Andhra Pradesh a progressive industrial State. 

It would facilitate collaboration between the State government and industry leaders to drive economic growth and development. G. Murali Krishna, vice-chairman of CII-A.P., said it was looking forward to actively participating in the consultative forum and contributing to its success. 

Published - September 30, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.