CII and Bar Council of India delegations meet A.P. CM Naidu

A delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) led by its Director General Chandrajit Banerjee met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat in Amaravati on August 16 (Friday).

They discussed the establishment of a Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness by the CII in Amaravati and Government of Andhra Pradesh -CII Industry Forum for implementing the recommendations of the ‘Task Force for Economic Development of Swarna Andhra Pradesh’. They resolved to focus on enhancing the skills and employability of youth through initiatives like the CII Multi-Skill Training Institute and CII Model Career Centre.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu had a meeting with senior advocate and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and his team about the proposed establishment of a premier university in Andhra Pradesh on the lines of the National Law School of India University, Bangalore and India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa by the BCI Trust PEARL FIRST.

In a message posted on ‘X’, Mr. Naidu called it a significant step towards elevating legal education in India and that the institution would have a world-class arbitration centre, and foster international collaborations that would bolster higher education and skill development in the field of law and allied areas.