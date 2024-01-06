GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cigarettes worth ₹1.11 crore seized in Vijayawada

The cigarette stocks were being transported from Bihar to Andhra Pradesh, said CGST Commissioner, Sadhu Narasimha Reddy

January 06, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

In a joint operation, officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) of Vijayawada and Guntur seized 16.20 lakh cigarettes worth about ₹1.11 crore on Saturday.

The Vijayawada Central Anti-Evasion Team, under the supervision of Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy, intercepted a transport vehicle and seized the cigarettes. The stocks were being shifted from Bihar to Andhra Pradesh.

In the invoice, the accused mentioned that 60 cartons of cigarettes, worth about ₹4.37 lakh were being transported but, during verification, about 16.20 lakh cigarettes of two brands, packed in 150 cartons, valued at ₹1.11 crore including Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) and compensation cess were found, said Joint Commissioner B. Lakshmi Narayana and Assistant Commissioner P. Ravi Kumar, in a release issued on Saturday.

Vijayawada Central GST Anti-Evasion Team, Superintendent R. P. Prasanna Kumar, inspectors Sai Madhav, Anoop and other officers conducted the raid, Mr. Narasimha Reddy said.

