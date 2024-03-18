Cigarette butts of boozers and gamblers causing field fires in Chittoor and Annamayya districts

March 18, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The rising temperatures and increased police patrolling during the pre-election period have led to many people occupying the fields and forest fringe areas of the Chittoor and Annamayya districts for gambling, which involves smoking and drinking.

This causes concern for the fire department as there have been 35 fire incidents in the agricultural fields of five mandals in the Punganur Assembly constituency since February this year alone, out of a total 62 cases in 2023-24.

The boozers and gamblers choose shady areas in the fields to avoid police surveillance, usually occupying mango orchards and fodder fields, to engage in their activities from morning to dusk, often throwing cigarette butts in the dried-up fields leading to fire mishaps. The withered grass and leaves beneath the mango trees in the orchards also catch fire, causing damage to crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to M. Subba Raju, Station Fire Officer at Punganur, the fires that gutted fields were reported from Chowdepalle, Somala, Sadum, Punganur, and Rompicharla mandals, and similar incidents were reported from the Madanapalle region of neighbouring Annamayya district.

A forest beat officer of the Madanapalle range said that the perpetrators prefer forest locations, where live cigarette butts are among the potential causes of forest fires. The terrain of the Madanapalle region is mostly covered with grass, which quickly causes forest fires. They also try to cook with firewood and grass and leave the place without putting off the flames.

Mr. Raju said that it becomes difficult to put out the fire in the fields as fire engines cannot navigate the rough terrain. He appealed to farmers to keep vigil on their fields and prevent the entry of boozers, and to inform officials about the presence of any strangers roaming their fields.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.